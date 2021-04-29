NFL rumors: Patriots working on Jimmy Garoppolo contract for trade

Report: Pats, Jimmy G talking restructured contract for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Could 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have a new home on draft night?

It reportedly could be his old one.

NESN's Dale Arnold, citing "a reliable source," reported Wednesday that the New England Patriots are working a new contract with Garoppolo that would facilitate his trade from the 49ers.

What I’ve been told, by a reliable source —- @Patriots are working on a new contract for Jimmy G that could lead to a deal with @49ers. Same source who correctly told me Tom Brady had signed with @Buccaneers. Doesn’t mean it will get done, but they’re working on it. — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) April 28, 2021

The Athletic's Jeff Howe, who previously reported that the Patriots called the 49ers about Garoppolo's availability this offseason, reported Wednesday night that there's "nothing happening" between New England and San Francisco.

Nothing happening between the Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo at this time, according to two sources. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 29, 2021

The 49ers insisted, upon trading for the No. 3 overall pick last month, that they'd keep Garoppolo and the QB they'd select in that spot. In the intervening weeks, however, speculation hasn't slowed down about Garoppolo's future. The Denver Broncos' trade for Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday seemingly removed a cap-space-flush suitor from the list, but the Patriots have been consistently linked to Tom Brady's former heir apparent.

The Patriots begrudgingly traded Garoppolo in the first place, and a reunion has always made sense since the 49ers traded three first-round picks to draft his replacement. Whether it's May 2021 or May 2022, the writing is on the wall for the QB's tenure.

If you thought picking at No. 3 was wild enough for the 49ers, you might need to buckle in for a roller-coaster ride during the 2021 NFL Draft.

