NFL Rumors: Patriots working on deal to keep Devin McCourty in New England

While the spotlight is on Tom Brady, the New England Patriots also have some other key pending free agents to sign.

One of those very important players is safety Devin McCourty and the Patriots are reportedly working on a deal to keep him in New England for the remainder of his career, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots continue to do business in advance of the league year, as sources say they are working hard on a deal to keep S Devin McCourty in New England for the rest of his career. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2020

The 32-year-old McCourty had one of his best seasons in 2019 with five interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and 46 solo tackles. McCourty has spent his entire career with the Patriots, and his twin brother Jason will remain with New England in 2020.

He made around $10 million in 2019, and will more than likely receive a raise after the stellar season he just put together. However, it will be hard for the Patriots to pay a 32-year-old safety more than $10 million per season as they only have $30 million in cap space and need to re-sign Brady and Van Noy, among others.

Obviously McCourty can sign with another team when free agency begins on Wednesday, but at least the Patriots are in play to keep him in New England.

