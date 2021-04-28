NFL Rumors: Patriots working on new contract for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Report: Patriots working on new contract for Garoppolo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is a Jimmy Garoppolo-New England Patriots reunion in the works?

There has been speculation about Garoppolo returning to Foxboro ever since the San Francisco 49ers traded up for the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the first round less than 24 hours away, even more fuel has been added to that fire.

Citing a source who correctly informed him of Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NESN's Dale Arnold reported Wednesday that the Patriots are working on a new contract with Garoppolo that could lead to a deal with San Francisco.

What I’ve been told, by a reliable source —- @Patriots are working on a new contract for Jimmy G that could lead to a deal with @49ers. Same source who correctly told me Tom Brady had signed with @Buccaneers. Doesn’t mean it will get done, but they’re working on it. — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) April 28, 2021

Jeff Howe of The Athletic, however, poured cold water on Arnold's report by stating there is "nothing happening" between Garoppolo and the Patriots at this time.

Nothing happening between the Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo at this time, according to two sources. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 29, 2021

Garoppolo currently is owed $26.4 million in 2021 and $27 million in 2022. The 29-year-old has two years left on his contract.

In the last four seasons, Garoppolo has played in only 31 games due to injuries. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth in 2019.

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.