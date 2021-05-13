NFL rumors: Patriots worked out former Bengals offensive lineman

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Report: Patriots worked out former Bengals offensive lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are keeping tabs on a few veteran NFL free agents.

They reportedly hosted free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on a visit Thursday, and according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Pats also worked out offensive lineman Alex Redmond.

Redmond played 32 games for the Bengals over the last four seasons, including nine appearances (seven starts) at right guard in 2020.

The 26-year-old veteran is listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. 

The Patriots have been busy addressing the offensive line during the offseason. They traded for tackle Trent Brown, signed center Ted Karras in free agency and re-signed starting center/team captain David Andrews. New England also selected University of Colorado offensive lineman William Sherman in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

