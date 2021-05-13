NFL rumors: Patriots worked out former Bengals offensive lineman

Report: Patriots worked out former Bengals offensive lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are keeping tabs on a few veteran NFL free agents.

They reportedly hosted free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on a visit Thursday, and according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Pats also worked out offensive lineman Alex Redmond.

The #Patriots worked out former #Bengals guard Alex Redmond today, per source. Redmond, 26, has started 24 of 27 games played over the past three seasons. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 13, 2021

Redmond played 32 games for the Bengals over the last four seasons, including nine appearances (seven starts) at right guard in 2020.

The 26-year-old veteran is listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds.

The Patriots have been busy addressing the offensive line during the offseason. They traded for tackle Trent Brown, signed center Ted Karras in free agency and re-signed starting center/team captain David Andrews. New England also selected University of Colorado offensive lineman William Sherman in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.