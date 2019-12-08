Antonio Brown's lengthy Instagram apology Saturday reportedly didn't sway the New England Patriots.

The Patriots won't re-sign the one-time Raiders receiver, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources.

Brown currently is under investigation by the NFL following multiple allegations of sexual assault in a federal lawsuit from former trainer Britney Taylor and subsequent accusations of sexual misconduct by an artist who worked in his Pittsburgh-area home in 2017. The Patriots cut Brown a day after it was reported Brown sent threatening text messages to the artist.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Although Schefter wrote that Brown "is expected to find work once the NFL wraps up its investigation," he reported that it is still possible Brown faces league discipline and ends up on the commissioner's exempt list -- even if the investigation ends before the regular season is over.

[RELATED: Raiders' Jacobs reportedly 'a true game-time decision' vs. Titans]

The Raiders traded multiple draft picks to acquire Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, but cut the receiver before he played a game in Silver and Black. Brown asked for his release once the Raiders voided his contract guarantees following a fine for conduct detrimental to the team.

The 31-year-old was fined after confronting general manager Mike Mayock over missing a practice and a walkthrough during his prolonged helmet grievance with the NFL. The Raiders released Brown two days before the regular season.

Related Content from TMZ Sports

Drake trolls Joel Embiid at Raptors game with championship ring

Myles Garrett appears at charity event after NFL suspension

Jerry Jones says he won't fire Jason Garrett during season

Carmelo Anthony FaceTimes son after huge game with Blazers







Story continues

NFL rumors: Patriots won't re-sign Antonio Brown after Instagram apology originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area