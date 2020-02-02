NFL Rumors: Patriots willing to pay up to keep Tom Brady

For years, Tom Brady has signed team-friendly contracts in order to remain the quarterback of the New England Patriots. But now that he's set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, the Patriots are prepared to pay up.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Pats are willing to pay Brady an excess of $30 million if that's what it takes to keep the six-time Super Bowl champion in Foxboro.

Brady already has been linked to multiple teams outside of New England, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Los Angeles Chargers. It appears Patriots owner Robert Kraft has taken those rumors seriously and will make a sincere effort to keep the 42-year-old in a Patriots uniform for the rest of his career.

If Brady and the Patriots can't come to an agreement before March 18, he'll be free to sign with any team.

