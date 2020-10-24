NFL Rumors: Patriots work out wide receiver, four other players

Report: Patriots work out wide receiver, four other players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly had five players in for COVID testing on Friday to begin the process of working them out.

Fullback Roosevelt Nix, guard Cordel Iwuagwu, linebacker David Reese, tackle Jordan Steckler and wide receiver Damion Willis each were in Foxboro, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

This appears tied to keeping the team's emergency lists fresh. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 23, 2020

Nix spent the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 28-year-old fullback, who was a Pro Bowler in 2017, also plays on special teams.

Willis, 23, caught nine passes for 82 yards in 10 games last season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Iwuagwu, an undrafted free agent out of TCU, spent time on the Houston Texans practice squad before being released in September.

Reese went undrafted out of Florida this year and spent time with the Minnesota Vikings during camp.

Steckler, a UDFA out of Northern Illinois, spent training camp with the New Orleans Saints.