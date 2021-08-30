NFL rumors: Patriots waive rookie WR Tre Nixon, who could go to practice squad

Report: Patriots waive rookie WR Tre Nixon, who could go to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have made another move toward cutting their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Earlier on Monday, the Patriots reportedly released veteran safety Adrian Colbert. A short while later, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported New England is waiving 2021 seventh-round draft pick Tre Nixon. He's a candidate for the Patriots' practice squad if he clears waivers.

The #Patriots are waiving 7th-round WR Tre Nixon, source said. If he goes unclaimed, he’ll go on practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

The 23-year-old wide receiver had a mostly quiet summer and didn't get a great chance to impress in training camp and the preseason due to injury.

Nixon tallied two receptions for 11 yards in Sunday night's preseason finale against the New York Giants.

He played three seasons for the University of Central Florida and famously was picked by longtime Patriots assistant Ernie Adams in his last draft with the team back in May.