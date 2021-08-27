Patriots waive recently-signed tight end Kahale Warring

Patriots waive recently-signed tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kahale Warring's tenure with the New England Patriots is over after one practice with the team.

Three days after signing Warring, the Patriots announced they have waived the 24-year-old tight end.

Warring was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, one slot before the Patriots took running back Damien Harris. He spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve before debuting last year, catching three passes for 35 yards over seven games.

Cutting Warring doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Patriots already have depth at the tight end position with Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse. The addition of Warring came after Henry, Smith and LaCosse were banged up.

NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.