NFL rumors: Patriots waive OL Caleb Benenoch, open roster spot

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have parted ways with a veteran offensive lineman.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Monday the Patriots have waived Caleb Benenoch. 

Benenoch signed with the Patriots a few days after their Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. He provided depth on the o-line with left tackle Isaiah Wynn and right tackle Marcus Cannon battling injuries. Cannon has since returned to action after missing Week 2 because of a shoulder injury. Wynn remains on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Benenoch was inactive for New England's Week 3 win against the New York Jets and its Week 4 victory versus the Buffalo Bills.

This move also makes room on the 53-man roster for veteran tight end Benjamin Watson, who's eligible to return in Week 5 against the Washington Redskins after serving a 4-game suspension to begin the regular season.

