Patriots waive kicker Roberto Aguayo, sign offensive lineman

Patriots waive Roberto Aguayo, sign offensive lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After wrapping up minicamp on Wednesday, the New England Patriots are staying busy.

The team announced Thursday they've waived kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth. They've also signed offensive lineman R.J. Prince, who attended minicamp at Gillette Stadium for a tryout.

Aguayo, a second-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016, joined the Patriots practice squad in December and signed a future contract with the team in January. The 27-year-old has not appeared in an NFL game since 2016.

Farnsworth was signed by the Patriots in May.

Prince was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2018. The 6-foot-6, 311-pounder spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

With Aguayo cut, veteran Nick Folk and undrafted free agent Quinn Nordin are the kickers currently on the Patriots roster.