Patriots waive kicker Justin Rohrwasser, two other players

Patriots part ways with K Justin Rohrwasser originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have parted ways with their fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kicker Justin Rohrwasser was waived by the team on Tuesday along with linebackers Cassh Maluia and Michael Pinckney, the team announced Tuesday. Drafted out of Marshall, Rohrwasser was beat out by veteran Nick Folk for the Pats kicker job in 2020 and never appeared on the field for New England during his rookie campaign.

Patriots re-sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Davon Godchaux; Release three players: https://t.co/5McPDfvjVc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 23, 2021

The move leaves two kickers, Folk and Roberto Aguayo, on the Patriots roster. Folk re-signed on a one-year deal last week and Aguayo was added to the practice squad in December.

Rohrwasser was one of two kickers selected in the 2020 Draft. The other was Tyler Bass, who was taken with the ninth pick of the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills.