NFL rumors: Patriots vs. Chiefs Monday night game to be played as scheduled

Nick Goss

The New England Patriots have boarded their team planes and are bound for Kansas City, where they are expected to play the Chiefs tonight as scheduled. 

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided fresh updates on the situation Monday morning.

 

This Week 4 game, originally set for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, was moved to 7:05 p.m. on Monday night after it was revealed on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for COVID-19

Both the Patriots and Chiefs have undergone further COVID-19 testing, which reportedly has came back negative.

The Patriots reportedly are taking two planes to Kansas City, with one of them transporting around 20 people who had been in close contact with Newton over the last week.