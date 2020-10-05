NFL rumors: Patriots vs. Chiefs Monday night game to be played as scheduled

Report: Patriots vs. Chiefs Monday night game to be played as scheduled originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have boarded their team planes and are bound for Kansas City, where they are expected to play the Chiefs tonight as scheduled.

The #Patriots board their flight to Kansas City following reports that tests this morning were clear. The game is on, with kickoff set for 7:05pm.



We'll get you ready for the game at 6pm with Pregame Live. pic.twitter.com/ssUNtPstBZ — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 5, 2020

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided fresh updates on the situation Monday morning.

Source: All clear for both the #Chiefs and #Patriots, and the game is on as scheduled. NE is traveling now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

The Patriots are also flying home tonight after the game. Meaning they’ll have gone door-to-door with a game in-between in about 24 hours. https://t.co/Z8Er29g7gi — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 5, 2020

This Week 4 game, originally set for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, was moved to 7:05 p.m. on Monday night after it was revealed on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the Patriots and Chiefs have undergone further COVID-19 testing, which reportedly has came back negative.

Patriots’ PCR overnight test results all came back negative this morning and the team is now on its buses to go to the airport to fly to Kansas City for tonight’s game vs. the Chiefs, per @fieldyates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

The Patriots reportedly are taking two planes to Kansas City, with one of them transporting around 20 people who had been in close contact with Newton over the last week.