NFL Rumors: Patriots vs. Broncos rescheduled for Monday night

Justin Leger

Report: Patriots-Broncos rescheduled for Monday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As a result of players testing positive for COVID-19, the New England Patriots' Week 5 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos has been rescheduled.

The Patriots and Broncos originally were set to face off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, but the NFL has moved the game to Monday night at 5 p.m., per Mike Klis of 9News.

The Patriots also had their Week 4 matchup vs. the Chiefs moved from Sunday to Monday night due to quarterback Cam Newton's positive test. Since then, Pats cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray both have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

New England has canceled practice at Gillette Stadium through Friday.