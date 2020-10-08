NFL Rumors: Patriots vs. Broncos rescheduled for Monday night

Report: Patriots-Broncos rescheduled for Monday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As a result of players testing positive for COVID-19, the New England Patriots' Week 5 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos has been rescheduled.

The Patriots and Broncos originally were set to face off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, but the NFL has moved the game to Monday night at 5 p.m., per Mike Klis of 9News.

Broncos have been informed their game against New England will be moved from Sunday to Monday night per source. It will be early Monday night game. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 8, 2020

Kickoff for Broncos-Patriots is 3:05 pm Mountain time. So happy hour not dinner time. Doesn't overlap with other Monday night game between Chargers and Saints, as this past Monday night Chiefs-Pats game did with Falcons-Packers. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 8, 2020

The Patriots also had their Week 4 matchup vs. the Chiefs moved from Sunday to Monday night due to quarterback Cam Newton's positive test. Since then, Pats cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray both have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

New England has canceled practice at Gillette Stadium through Friday.