NFL rumors: Patriots work out undrafted center before Week 2 vs. Jets
Offensive line depth is a crucial part to success throughout the course of the NFL season, so it wasn't a surprise to learn the New England Patriots worked out a center this week.
ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Friday afternoon that the Pats worked out undrafted rookie center Drake Jackson.
The Patriots had undrafted rookie free-agent center Drake Jackson (Kentucky) in for a workout. Jackson spent time with the Lions in training camp, and had been claimed by the Texans after being waived in Detroit.
The Patriots worked out four other players earlier in the week as well.
Jackson played in 46 games for the University of Kentucky over four seasons from 2017 through 2020. He's listed at 6-foot-2 and 292 pounds.
Injuries to offensive lineman are going to happen during the season, so it's good for the Patriots to have knowledge of the different free agents available in case they need to make a move.
Week 1 saw the Patriots lose starting right tackle Trent Brown to a calf injury. He left early in the first quarter and did not return. Brown is officially listed as questionable to play versus the New York Jets in Sunday's Week 2 game at MetLife Stadium.