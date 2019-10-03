The New England Patriots' search for a kicker to replace injured starter Stephen Gostkowski is in full swing, and we now know two more players who will compete for the job.

ESPN's Field Yates and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that kickers Josh Gable and Younghoe Koo will work out for the Patriots on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Koo will be joined in the tryout by Josh Gable, the former pro soccer player who kicked during a minicamp for the Patriots in 2017. https://t.co/rLQ58Q6UHs — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 3, 2019

Gostkowski reportedly has a left hip injury that requires season-ending surgery. It will land him on injured reserve.

Veteran kickers Mike Nugent and Kai Forbath worked out for the Patriots on Wednesday, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported that, in addition to Forbath and Nugent, kickers Elliott Fry, Blair Walsh and Matthew Wright also worked out for New England on Wednesdsay.

Gostkowski had struggled this season on extra points. He missed at least one of them in each of the last three games, and the 35-year-old had converted on just 11 of his last 16 kicks (field goals and PATs combined) since Week 1. Gostkowski was, however, an impressive 7-for-8 on field attempts through four games.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL rumors: Patriots will give these two kickers a tryout Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston