NFL Rumors: Patriots tried to trade for Packers WR Randall Cobb last year originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots' pursuit of an upgrade at wide receiver last year included a few notable targets, and one of them was Green Bay Packers wideout Randall Cobb.

The Athletic's Jay Glazer touched on this subject in an offseason mailbag published Thursday:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots were trying to trade for a receiver last year, before the trade deadline and in the offseason. Actually, here's a name that people don't know about: they even called trying to trade for Randall Cobb at one point. I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility to think that the Patriots will still be in the market for a top-flight receiver.

Cobb played in just nine games for Green Bay last season due to injury, but he's normally been one of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' most trusted targets. The 28-year-old veteran tallied 39 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns during the 2018 season. Cobb has posted 41 receiving touchdowns in his eight-year career. He will be an unrestricted free agent later this month.

Wide receiver is one position the Patriots must improve before next season. They could find one in the draft -- New England has a league-high 12 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft -- or look to free agency. The trade market might actually be the best place to acquire a wide receiver, especially if the Pats are looking for an established, top-tier player at the position.

The Patriots reportedly tried to trade for New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before the 2018 season. New England reportedly made an in-season offer for Detroit Lions wideout Golden Tate, but he was instead dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Story continues

It would be wise of the Patriots to go big-game hunting for a wide receiver and try to maximize the remainder of quarterback Tom Brady's career. Brady shows few signs of slowing down, but he's 41 years old. The window to win is right now.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.