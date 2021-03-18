NFL Rumors: Patriots trade TE Ryan Izzo to Texans for 2022 draft pick

Report: Pats trade Ryan Izzo in latest move with Caserio's Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' tight end overhaul continues.

The Patriots are trading tight end Ryan Izzo to the Houston Texans in return for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Izzo's departure isn't a surprise after New England signed free agency's top two tight ends in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. The 25-year-old was the Patriots' only productive tight end last season but managed just 13 receptions for 199 yards in 12 games.

Patriots Talk Podcast - What factors led to the Patriots spending spree? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

New England took Izzo in the seventh round of the 2018 Draft, so a 2022 seventh-rounder seems like a fair return for the Florida State product.

Bill Belichick's club now has swung two trades with the Texans since former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio took Houston's general manager job this offseason. New England also traded offensive lineman Marcus Cannon to the Texans in a pick swap.

With Izzo off the roster, the Patriots now have five tight ends on the depth chart in Smith, Henry, Dalton Keene, Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse, who opted out of the 2020 season.

Here's an updated list of the Patriots' offseason additions and departures.