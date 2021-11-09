NFL rumors: Patriots work out three defensive free agents before Week 10

Report: Patriots work out three defensive free agents before Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots met with a few free agents Tuesday as they prepare for a pivotal Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that the Patriots worked out defensive end Carlo Kemp, linebacker Nathan Gerry and defensive back Tae Hayes.

The Patriots have two open spots on their practice squad. Offensive lineman James Ferentz re-signed to the practice squad Tuesday after clearing waivers. Cornerback Brian Poole also was released from the practice squad.

Kemp is listed at 6-foot-3 and 286 pounds. He played four years at the University of Michigan from 2017 through 2020.

Gerry played in 46 games and tallied 163 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 10 passes defensed for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017 through 2020. He's listed at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds.

Hayes played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins in 2019. He played for the Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings last season. He's appeared in six career games. Hayes is listed at 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds.