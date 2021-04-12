NFL Rumors: Patriots terminate WR Julian Edelman's contract
Report: Patriots part ways with Julian Edelman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Julian Edelman's illustrious New England Patriots career appears to have come to an end.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots terminated the three-time Super Bowl champion's contract on Monday.
The #Patriots have terminated the contract of WR Julian Edelman, per the wire. He’s listed as a failed physical.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2021
ESPN's Mike Reiss adds that the Patriots parting ways with Edelman may be a precursor to a retirement announcement from the 34-year-old wide receiver.
While Julian Edelman showed up on today's transaction wire as having his contract terminated by the Patriots, Edelman has been mulling retirement and this could just be a precursor to that announcement.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 12, 2021
Edelman helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles during his time as Tom Brady's favorite target and was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII. In 11 seasons with New England, Edelman has racked up 620 catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.
A nagging knee injury that required surgery kept Edelman sidelined for most of the 2020 season. Last week it was reported Edelman's knee issues likely would prevent him from playing the entire 2021 campaign.
This story will be updated with more details.