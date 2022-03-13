NFL Rumors: Patriots tender Jakobi Meyers, non-tender Jakob Johnson

Report: Patriots place second-round tender on Meyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of Mac Jones' most trusted targets from his rookie season is looking more likely to stick around for Year 2.

The New England Patriots have reportedly placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent Jakobi Meyers, which means that any team that wants to acquire Meyers would have to surrender a second-round pick and pay him the tender amount, which is just under $4 million for the 2022 season. New England would have the right to match any team which signs Meyers to an offer sheet.

The #Patriots have decided to use the 2nd round RFA tender on WR Jakobi Meyers, per @DrewJRosenhaus. They will not be tendering FB Jakob Johnson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

The Patriots are set to allow fullback Jakob Johnson to hit free agency, according to multiple reports.

Meyers, who signed in New England as an undrafted free agent in 2019, has improved each year for the Patriots. He caught a career-high 83 passes for 866 yards in 2021, including the first two touchdown receptions of his career.

Should he play the 2022 season on the one-year deal, Meyers can become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, N'Keal Harry and Kristian Wilkerson are the top wide receivers on New England's depth chart currently under contract for the 2022 season, though the team will surely be looking for more external upgrades.

The decision to non-tender Johnson would leave the Patriots without a fullback on the roster. A native of Germany, he originally joined the Patriots as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program in 2019. Mike Reiss of ESPN had a good explanation as to why New England may not have tendered Johnson a contract for next season, especially after he only appeared in 28 percent of the team's offensive snaps: