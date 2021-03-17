NFL Rumors: Patriots targeted A.J. Green before WR joined Cardinals

This report suggests Patriots aren't done adding at WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly have added two notable wide receivers in free agency, and they nearly added a third Wednesday, it appears.

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals worth up to $8.5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

According to John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM in Phoenix, the Cardinals outbid the Patriots to land Green.

Cardinals beat out - the free spending New England Patriots - for the services of AJ Green. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 17, 2021

It's unclear how much New England was willing to offer Green, but the Patriots have been tied to the 32-year-old in trade rumors before. While Green's numbers have dropped off over the past two years with the Cincinnati Bengals, he's a seven-time Pro Bowler with six 1,000-yard seasons under his belt who could rejuvenate his career in a more potent offense.

That the Patriots were considering signing Green suggests they're still exploring wide receiver options after agreeing to deals with Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency.

Even with Agholor and Bourne, New England could use pass-catching depth outside a 34-year-old Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, N'Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd. Harry has been the subject of trade rumors as well, so it's possible another shoe drops at wide receiver in Foxboro.

The Patriots also added two top-flight ends in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry and reportedly are exploring their options at running back, so it appears Bill Belichick is intent on upgrading the offensive weapons of a group that ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring last season.