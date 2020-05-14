The New England Patriots needed pass rush help this offseason one way or the other, and they apparently chose youth and upside over experience.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there was "league-wide buzz" prior to the 2020 NFL Draft that the Patriots considered signing free-agent edge rusher Clay Matthews.

That buzz died down after New England traded up to draft Michigan edge rusher Josh Uche at No. 60 overall. Uche seems like a great fit in New England, where he'll join fellow Wolverine Chase Winovich in a Patriots defense he studied extensively at Michigan.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Adding Matthews would have been a much different tact for the Patriots as they aimed to replace linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts, who all departed in free agency.

Matthews, who turned 34 on Thursday, is a six-time Pro Bowler with 91.5 career sacks under his belt, eight of which came during a resurgent 2019 campaign for the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthews has missed nine games total over the last four seasons, however, and would command a larger cap hit for the cash-strapped Patriots than Uche, whose 2020 cap number is under $1 million.

Uche also helps the Patriots get younger, as he and the 25-year-old Winovich will be tasked with filling the void of Van Noy (29) and Collins (30).

NFL Rumors: Patriots targeted Clay Matthews in free agency pre-draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston