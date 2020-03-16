NFL Rumors: Patriots target Austin Hooper to sign with Browns

Cross a tight end off the New England Patriots' wish list.

Pending free agent Austin Hooper will join the Cleveland Browns on a contract that will make him the NFL's highest-paid tight end, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Hooper arguably was the top tight end on the free agent market after tallying career highs in receptions (75), receiving yards (787) and touchdown catches (six) for the Atlanta Falcons last season.

The 25-year-old said recently he'd "love" to play with quarterback Tom Brady and would have filled an obvious need for the Patriots, who relied on the underwhelming tight end trio of Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo last season.

While LaCosse and Izzo are set to return in 2020, Watson just announced his retirement, and New England could use more depth at the position, regardless.

The Patriots still have options, though: The team reportedly is expected to pursue Eric Ebron in free agency while also "sniffing around" elsewhere on the tight end and wide receiver markets.

