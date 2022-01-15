NFL Rumors: Patriots 'surprised' Josh McDaniels hasn't gotten interview requests

Report: Pats 'surprised' McDaniels hasn't drawn HC interview requests originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo receives interest from several NFL teams seeking a new head coach, all remains quiet on the Josh McDaniels front.

None of the eight teams with head coach vacancies had requested permission to interview the Patriots offensive coordinator as of Saturday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports.

Added Florio about McDaniels' lack of interview requests:

"The Patriots are surprised it hasn’t happened. They expect it to occur soon."

Even after he pulled out of the Indianapolis Colts' head coach job in 2018, McDaniels is a highly-qualified candidate: He's won three Super Bowls, coached the best quarterback in NFL history (Tom Brady) for 13 seasons, and most recently helped Mac Jones put together one of the best seasons by a rookie quarterback in recent memory.

So, why isn't McDaniels garnering interest? NFL Media's Ian Rapoport provided some context Friday on WEEI's "Gresh & Keefe" radio show.

"(The job) has to be perfect," Rapoport said. "First of all, with him, people are not going to request him unless they know he’s going to take the interview and is very interested in the job. He’s not -- like Brian Callahan, the offensive coordinator for the Bengals, good young coach, very well respected, will probably take any interview he gets.

"Josh McDaniels is obviously not like that, so I think his lack of requests is probably as much due to anything as much as you’re only going to request him if you’re basically going to hire him. Otherwise, you’re not going to go all the way down the road."

McDaniels has good incentive to remain in New England: He's one of the NFL's highest-paid coordinators working with a promising young QB in a stable, successful organization. As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently pointed out, McDaniels may not want to leave that situation to work for a general manager like the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trent Baalke, who has a history of head coach turnover under his watch.

It's possible the requests for McDaniels could come in after the postseason -- SportsTalk 790's Aaron Wilson reports McDaniels isn't expected to pursue any opportunities until after the Patriots' playoff run ends -- but for now, don't expect to see McDaniels' name on any interview request lists.