NFL rumors: Patriots, Steelers have interest in Golden Tate in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots have yet to make a big splash in NFL free agency, but could that change with Golden Tate?

The veteran wide receiver is the best free agent available at the position, and according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have interest in the 30-year-old star.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots reportedly made an offer for Tate last season before the trade deadline. The Detroit Lions ended up dealing him to the Philadelphia Eagles instead.

Tate tallied 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games (seven for the Lions, eight for the Eagles) last season. He also had a streak of four consecutive seasons with 90 or more catches from 2014 through 2017. Tate was one of the Seattle Seahawks' best receivers during their Super Bowl XLVIII championship season.

The Patriots certainly need an upgrade at wide receiver. They reportedly brought back Phillip Dorsett on a one-year deal, but Cordarrelle Patterson left for the Chicago Bears in free agency and Chris Hogan also is a free agent. We still don't know if suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon will be able to play next season.

New England made a play for free-agent wideout Adam Humphries but reportedly was outbid by the Tennessee Titans.

Story continues

Tate certainly would be a huge addition for the Patriots offense and give quarterback Tom Brady another reliable target in the passing game.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.