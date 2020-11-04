NFL rumors: Patriots are signing wide receiver Donte Moncrief to practice squad

Report: Patriots are signing WR Donte Moncrief to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are adding yet another wide receiver.

Donte Moncrief is set to join the team's practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday.

Moncrief last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He tallied four receptions for 18 yards in five games.

The 27-year-old wideout has caught 204 passes for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in 74 career games over six pro seasons. He was a third-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014.

The Patriots also acquired Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline for a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

These transactions add much-needed depth to a Patriots roster that's been hit hard by injuries at wide receiver. Julian Edelman is on injured reserve after undergoing a knee procedure last week, and N'Keal Harry is dealing with a concussion. Neither wideout played in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.