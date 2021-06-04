NFL rumors: Patriots are signing wide receiver Marvin Hall

Report: Patriots are signing wide receiver Marvin Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have added another wide receiver to their roster, but it's not Julio Jones.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Patriots are signing veteran Marvin Hall.

He was on the practice field at Gillette Stadium for Friday's session of OTAs. Here's a video of him catching a pass, via ESPN's Mike Reiss:

WR Marvin Hall (5-10, 192, University of Washington/Browns-Lions-Falcons) here at Patriots voluntary OTA, wearing No. 14.



Watching him run this route sparked the question, “Who the Hall is that?”



Thank you. I’ll see myself out now. pic.twitter.com/IdGlDfhoPg — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 4, 2021

The 28-year-old wideout has played four pro seasons and has appeared in at least one game for four different teams.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons before spending 2019 with the Detroit Lions. Hall played 11 games for the Lions and one game for the Cleveland Browns in 2020. He played under former Lions head coach Matt Patricia in 2019 and 2020. Patricia returned to the Patriots staff earlier this year.

Hall has tallied 37 receptions for 772 yards with five touchdowns in 45 career games.