NFL Rumors: Patriots signing veteran tackle Marshall Newhouse

The New England Patriots reportedly have found Marcus Cannon insurance.

The Patriots are signing free-agent offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Newhouse is entering his ninth NFL season after spending the 2018 campaign with the Buffalo Bills (three games) and Carolina Panthers (11 games). He was one of two players the Patriots brought in for workouts Tuesday and fills their roster spot vacated by Demaryius Thomas.

Patriots had an open roster spot after dealing Demaryius Thomas to the Jets. Lots of turnover among the depth pieces along Dante Scarnecchia's offensive line these last couple of weeks. https://t.co/NvZ2Gbg2pe — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 11, 2019

A fifth-round draft pick by the Packers in 2010, Newhouse spent his first three seasons in Green Bay and started at both left and right tackle before bouncing between six teams over the next five years. The 6-foot-4, 330 pound lineman has 71 starts in 114 career games.

The Patriots could use depth at tackle after starting right tackle Marcus Cannon -- who, like Newhouse, attended Texas Christian University -- suffered a shoulder injury in their season opener. The injury reportedly isn't long-term, but Cannon could miss a few games.

