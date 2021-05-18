NFL rumors: Patriots are signing quarterback Brian Hoyer

Report: Patriots are signing quarterback Brian Hoyer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' quarterback depth chart is about to get even longer.

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is signing with the Patriots, the Boston Globe's Jim McBride reported Monday night. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it's a one-year deal between the two sides.

This will be Hoyer's fourth stint with the Patriots. He originally played in New England from 2009 through 2011, and then returned after the Jimmy Garoppolo trade in 2017 as Tom Brady's backup for two seasons. After playing for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, Hoyer was traded to the Patriots in 2020.

Hoyer played in one game for the Patriots last season -- a Week 4 matchup on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. He started the game and completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 130 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.

The 36-year-old Hoyer joins Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and 2021 first-round draft pick Mac Jones on the team's QB depth chart.