NFL Rumors: Patriots signing QB Garrett Gilbert to practice squad

Report: Patriots signing ex-Cowboys QB to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly have added another quarterback to the mix.

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert will join the Patriots' practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Patriots will be signing former Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.



Current QB group: Mac Jones as the starter along with Brian Hoyer (PS), Gilbert (PS) and Jarrett Stidham (PUP). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2021

This will be Gilbert's second stint on the Patriots' practice squad. The 30-year-old was picked up by New England in 2014 after being cut by the then-St. Louis Rams, who selected him in the sixth round of the '14 NFL Draft.

Gilbert has since spent time with the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Cowboys. He was released by Dallas on Tuesday.

Gilbert started one game for the Cowboys last season, completing 21 of his 38 pass attempts for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Patriots' QB depth chart now consists of rookie Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham (PUP list), Brian Hoyer (practice squad) and Gilbert (practice squad).