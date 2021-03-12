NFL rumors: Patriots re-signing QB Cam Newton to one-year contract

Report: Patriots re-signing QB Cam Newton to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton isn't going anywhere.

The New England Patriots are re-signing the veteran quarterback to a one-year contract, per The Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

Newton would have been an unrestricted free agent March 17.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Friday that "The Patriots are bringing back Cam Newton but it doesn't preclude them from making another QB move in the weeks to come, per sources. This move locks in a QB heading into free agency."

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that this contract gives Newton "a chance to make a little more than he did in 2020, source said."

Newton, 31, completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He struggled most of the 2020 campaign as the Patriots finished with a 7-9 record and saw their 11-year postseason appearance streak end.

Cam's numbers in 2020 for the Patriots

However, Newton faced plenty of obstacles during his first season with New England. He didn't have a full or normal offseason to build chemistry with new teammates, he battled COVID-19 early in the regular season and his supporting cast on offense was underwhelming, to say the least.

It's unknown if Newton will be the starter by Week 1 in September, but it looks like he'll at least be in the mix.