NFL rumors: Patriots are signing Jordan Richards with open roster spot

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston

Jordan Richards is back with the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday morning the Patriots are signing safety Jordan Richards, who they originally selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Richards struggled with the Patriots as a safety and never earned a second contract with the team. He left the Patriots after the 2017 season and played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. Richards spent training camp in July and August with the Oakland Raiders before being among their final cuts before Week 1.

The Stanford product joins a Patriots secondary that's arguably the deepest of all the positional groups on the roster. ESPN's Mike Reiss notes Richards could fill a special teams role instead of one on defense.

Richards fills the open roster spot created Tuesday when the Patriots waived offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch.

Chiefs closing gap on Patriots in latest Super Bowl LIV betting odds>>>

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL rumors: Patriots are signing Jordan Richards with open roster spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next