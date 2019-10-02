NFL rumors: Patriots are signing Jordan Richards with open roster spot

Jordan Richards is back with the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday morning the Patriots are signing safety Jordan Richards, who they originally selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Patriots are signing veteran S Jordan Richards, per source. Richards, who started 12 games for the Falcons last season, spent 2015-2017 in New England. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2019

Richards struggled with the Patriots as a safety and never earned a second contract with the team. He left the Patriots after the 2017 season and played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. Richards spent training camp in July and August with the Oakland Raiders before being among their final cuts before Week 1.

The Stanford product joins a Patriots secondary that's arguably the deepest of all the positional groups on the roster. ESPN's Mike Reiss notes Richards could fill a special teams role instead of one on defense.

Per @FieldYates, the open roster spot will go to safety/special teamer Jordan Richards. He should help punt coverage/kickoff coverage units that Bill Belichick mentioned had some challenges in Buffalo. https://t.co/sZQbJlHNaW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 2, 2019

Richards fills the open roster spot created Tuesday when the Patriots waived offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch.

