NFL rumors: Patriots are signing free agent LB Raekwon McMillan to one-year contract

Report: Patriots are signing free agent LB Raekwon McMillan to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are still making moves to improve their defense in NFL free agency.

Veteran linebacker Raekwon McMillan is signing a one-year contract with the Patriots, per multiple reports. McMillan reportedly had a free agent visit with the Patriots earlier Friday.

McMillan was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins but missed his rookie campaign because of an ACL tear.

He played the first two years of his career in Miami before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last August. McMillan tallied 27 tackles and one forced fumble in 16 games for the Raiders last season. The 25-year-old linebacker has posted 204 tackles in 45 career games.

Here's part of what our Patriots insider Phil Perry wrote about McMillan in his preview of free agent linebackers:

"We talk all the time about reclamation-project quarterbacks. What about reclamation-project linebackers? McMillan, one of the youngest free agents available, was a second-round pick in 2017, and we pegged him before the draft as a Prototypical Patriot. His size (6-2, 248) and athleticism combination -- plus good production at Ohio State -- seemed to make him one of the surest things at his position in that year's draft class."

In addition to McMillan, the Patriots have added linebacker Matthew Judon, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, nose tackle Davon Godchaux and defensive back Jalen Mills to their defense through free agency, among other moves.