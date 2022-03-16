NFL Rumors: Patriots signing CB Terrance Mitchell to $3M contract

Report: Patriots add CB depth with Terrance Mitchell signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Help is on the way in the New England Patriots' secondary.

The Patriots are signing former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Mitchell has played for five teams over his seven-year career. He started 13 games for Houston last season, recording one interception and 10 pass deflections while forcing three fumbles.

Mitchell also spent three seasons (2018 to 2020) with the Cleveland Browns, where he overlapped with current Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf.

Mitchel has started 29 games the last two years for the Browns and Texans. Overlapped with Eliot Wolf in Cleveland in 2018 and 2019, giving the Patriots front office plenty of familiarity with his skill set. https://t.co/sOgMf6nP8P — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 16, 2022

While Mitchell's addition certainly isn't a big splash, New England could use cornerback depth after watching J.C. Jackson agree to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mitchell will join a CB room that includes Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade.