UPDATE (3:05 p.m. ET): It sounds like Cameron Meredith had a successful trip to New England, as the Patriots are signing the free-agent wide receiver, according to The Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

According to a league source, the #Patriots are signing WR Cam Meredith today. The former Bear and Saint is coming off a knee injury and is not expected to travel to Detroit for the joint practices and exhibition game next week. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 2, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots are still in the hunt for a wide receiver, and apparently there's another name on their list.

Free-agent wideout Cameron Meredith visited the Patriots earlier this week and is currently "in the New England area," ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Friday. Meredith was released by the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

I'm told that free agent WR Cameron Meredith is in the New England area now, again, vying to become the #Patriots newest wide receiver. Meredith visited the team a couple days ago. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 2, 2019

Meredith is three years removed from a breakout season with the Chicago Bears in which he tallied 888 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 66 catches.

He missed the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL in the preseason, though, and caught just nine passes for the Saints last season.

Story continues

Still, Meredith is just 26 years old and is worth a look for a Patriots team operating without Julian Edelman, who likely will miss most of the preseason with a broken thumb.

If Meredith were to sign with New England, he'd join a motley crew of wideouts that includes N'Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett, Dontrelle Inman, Maurice Harris and Jakobi Meyers.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL Rumors: Patriots signing Cameron Meredith to boost receiver depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston