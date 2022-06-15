NFL Rumors: Patriots sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to one-year deal

Report: Patriots sign former Saints WR to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a move to bolster their wide receiver depth on Wednesday.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Lil'Jordan Humphrey is headed to Foxboro on a one-year contract. The 24-year-old wideout has spent the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Humphrey originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder played in 10 games for New Orleans last year, totaling 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns. In 18 career games, Humphrey has caught 16 passes for 295 yards and three TDs.

He'll join a crowded wide receiver room in New England that also includes DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery, Tre Nixon, N’Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson and Malcolm Perry. The competition for a spot on the 53-man roster will begin when training camp gets underway on July 26.