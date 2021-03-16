NFL rumors: Patriots sign top free agent tight end Hunter Henry to 3-year deal

Report: Patriots sign top free agent tight end Hunter Henry to 3-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots aren't going to just sign one of the top two tight ends on the NFL free agent market. They are acquiring both.

One day after agreeing to sign Jonnu Smith to a four-year contract worth $50 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Patriots have agreed to a three-year deal worth $37.5 million with Hunter Henry.

And New England strikes again: The Patriots are signing former Chargers' TE Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, including $25 million guaranteed, per source.



The Patriots ranked dead last in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns from tight ends in 2020. It was a massive weakness in the team's offense, and now New England could have the best group of tight ends in the league next season.

Henry tallied 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last year. The 26-year-old tight end played the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers after they selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Patriots have overhauled their offense over the last 24 hours.

In addition to Smith and Henry, they also have reportedly agreed to deals with free agent wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. New England's passing attack ranked in the bottom third of many statistical categories in 2020, and we should see quite an improvement next season after these impactful additions.