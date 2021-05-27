NFL Rumors: Patriots sign TE Troy Fumagalli, cut FB Danny Vitale

Report: Pats cut Danny Vitale to make room for another TE originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' tight end facelift continues.

The Patriots signed tight end Troy Fumagalli and released fullback Danny Vitale on Thursday, The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reports.

Vitale, who opted out of the 2020 season, was at Patriots OTAs earlier this week and appeared set to return. His release leaves Jakob Johnson as the lone fullback on the depth chart.

As for Fumagalli, the 26-year-old split the 2020 season between the Houston Texans' practice squad and the Denver Broncos, whom he joined in early November. Fumagalli caught eight passes for 80 yards and a touchdown over eight games with Denver.

The Broncos took Fumagalli in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, and after missing his rookie season due to injury, he caught six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown over 11 games in 2019.

Fumagalli joins a crowded tight end room that features high-profile free agent signings Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and second-years Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Keene saw reps at fullback in 2020, so he could provide depth behind Johnson there with Fumagalli becoming the fourth tight end on the depth chart.