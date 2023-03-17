NFL Rumors: Patriots to sign special teamer Chris Board

Report: Patriots to sign special teamer Board to two-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly bolstered their special teams unit on Friday.

Linebacker Chris Board -- a favorite of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's -- signed a two-year contract with the club, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. The deal is worth up to $ 6.7 million.

Board starred on the Detroit Lions' special teams unit last season. Belichick raved about the 27-year-old ahead of their Week 7 matchup.

“Board, that’s the best special teams player we’ll play against all year,” Belichick said. “He’s great. A great player.”

"He's a very hard guy to matchup against. He has a great combination of size and speed as well as experience, instincts, and techniques. It's all of the above. There are really no weaknesses in the player. You've got to figure out how to deal with him. He's seen everything. He's seen everything."

Special teams was a weak spot for the Patriots in 2022, so Board should bring a much-needed boost in that department. New England also recently re-signed veteran special teamers Matthew Slater and Joe Cardona.