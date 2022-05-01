NFL Rumors: Patriots sign seven undrafted free agents to 90-man roster

Reports: Patriots add seven undrafted free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Every year since 2004, the New England Patriots have had at least one undrafted free agent make their initial 53-man roster out of training camp.

Could the streak continue in 2022?

Here's a look at the latest group of UDFAs the Patriots have reportedly added, who will be aiming to join a list of players which include the likes of Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson, David Andrews, Brandon Bolden and Jakobi Meyers.

D'Eriq King, QB/WR, Miami (Fla.)

Over six seasons of college football -- four at Houston, the last two at The U -- King played both quarterback and receiver. He caught 58 passes for 492 yards in his first two seasons for the Cougars before shifting under center, where he completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 76 touchdowns against 19 interceptions over 48 games between the schools.

The 24-year-old King, who stands 5-foot-11, reportedly worked out for Joe Judge in the leadup to the draft and worked out for several other teams as a wide receiver. The more you can do, the better.

Liam Shanahan, OL, LSU

A versatile player who started exclusively at center for the Tigers over the last two seasons after shifting across the line over three seasons at Harvard, Shanahan played high school football locally for Marlboro (Mass.) High.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Shanahan worked on the grounds crew at Fenway Park during summers in high school and college, according to his official LSU bio.

Proud Panthers! Congratulations Liam Shanahan who is now a member of the New England Patriots. Liam epitomized the term Student Athlete earning Harvard undergrad degree and Masters from LSU. His hard work on and off the field earned him this opportunity. Keep it up Liam!! pic.twitter.com/pIiYs9objV — MHSathletics (@Jrudzinsky) May 1, 2022

Jake Julien, P, Eastern Michigan

Story continues

With incumbent Jake Bailey, a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, entering the final year of his deal, Julien -- the 31st overall pick in the Canadian Football League Draft in 2021 -- provides some insurance moving forward. Cutting Bailey, an All-Pro in 2020, would save the Patriots just under $4 million in cap space.

Julien is a native of Barrie, Ontario.

One of the most decorated punters in EMU history is headed to one of the most decorated NFL franchisesâ€¼ï¸



Good luck to @jakejulien as a free agent signee with the @Patriots



ðŸ“° https://t.co/2KLcwTt7VI #EMUEagles | #ETOUGHâ›“ pic.twitter.com/1IbQJWCP4U — Eastern Michigan Football (@EMUFB) May 1, 2022

LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama

For the first time since 2018, the Patriots didn't draft a player out of Nick Saban's program in Tuscaloosa. But Ray, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound force on the interior, will have a chance to lineup alongside his former Crimson Tide teammate Christian Barmore once again.

DaMarcus Mitchell, LB, Purdue

An edge rusher, Mitchell played the last two seasons for the Boilermakers after transferring from Southwest Mississippi Community College. Mitchell (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) registered 4.5 sacks for Purdue last fall.

#Purdue LB/DE DaMarcus Mitchell tells me he's signing with the @Patriots. New England had an individual workout with Mitchell in March in West Lafayette. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) April 30, 2022

Kody Russey, C, Houston

Another sixth-year senior, Russey (6-foot-2, 292 pounds) spent five seasons at Louisiana Tech prior to joining the Cougars in 2021, where he was teammates with Patriots third-round draft pick Marcus Jones.

.@UHCougarFB center @KodyRussey on signing with the @Patriots as an undrafted free agent: â€œOh itâ€™s awesome. I still canâ€™t believe it. Iâ€™ve worked my entire life for this opportunity. Super thankful for the opportunity. Iâ€™m just ready to go to Foxborough to start practicingâ€¦â€ pic.twitter.com/32EBqnrGt9 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 1, 2022

Brenden Schooler, WR/S, Texas

Schooler, who played four years at Oregon before spending two seasons with the Longhorns, had four interceptions as a freshman for the Ducks in 2016 and caught 55 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns over the course of his college career.

Former Texas safety Brenden Schooler is signing with the #Patriots, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

In addition, the Patriots have also extended an invite to their upcoming mini-camp to Coby Tippett, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett.

Coby Tippett played high school football locally at Xaverian in Westwood, playing first at Towson University before transferring to Rhode Island.

Andre Tippett played his entire 11-year career with New England, recording an even 100 sacks and earning five Pro Bowl berths and two First Team All-Pro nods. He played on the Patriots' first Super Bowl team after the 1985 season and was a member of the Hall of Fame's All-1980s team.