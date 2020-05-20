Patriots sign second-round pick Kyle Dugger

Justin Leger
The New England Patriots have signed all 10 of their 2020 NFL Draft picks.

Second-round safety Kyle Dugger signed his contract on Wednesday to complete the Patriots' 2020 draft class, the team announced.


New England also signed veteran safety Patrick Chung to a contract extension earlier in the day that freed up $925,000 in cap space, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. That likely allowed the Patriots, who had less than $1 million in cap room entering Wednesday, to get a deal done with Dugger.

Dugger was drafted out of D-II school Lenoir-Rhyne University, where he tallied 15 solo tackles and two interceptions in 2019 and also was a key contributor on special teams.

