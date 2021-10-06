Patriots sign safety Elijah Benton to practice squad ahead of Week 5

Patriots sign safety Elijah Benton to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Wednesday has been a busy period for the New England Patriots in regards to roster transactions.

The most notable move of the day was trading former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins also is returning to the Patriots, his agent tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots have made a practice squad addition, too, signing former Cleveland Browns safety Elijah Benton, the team announced Wednesday. Benton fills the open practice squad spot the Patriots had.

Benton, 25, worked out for the Patriots earlier in the week. He played in one game for the Browns last season and is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. He played college football at Liberty.

The Patriots will travel to Houston later in the week for a Week 5 matchup against the Texans at NRG Stadium.