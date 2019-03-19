NFL rumors: Patriots re-sign punter Ryan Allen to one-year contract originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots won't have to find a new punter for the 2019 season.

Veteran punter Ryan Allen was able to sign with other teams in NFL free agency, but the Patriots have agreed to a contract to bring him back, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The #Patriots are re-signing punter Ryan Allen, source said. The team's punter since 2013 and a priority, Allen is back in the fold for 2019. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2019

ESPN's Mike Reiss reports it's a one-year pact.

Punter Ryan Allen and the Patriots have reached agreement on a 1-year deal, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 19, 2019

Allen has played very well for the Patriots since making his NFL debut in 2013. He tallied 64 punts for the Patriots last season with an average distance of 45.1 yards and 21 of them landing inside the 20-yard line.

It's pretty rare for the Patriots to give a punter a second contract, but Allen certainly deserves it.

Story continues

Ryan Allen is the first punter of the Belichick era to receive a second contract from the #Patriots



In fact, he is the team's longest tenured punter since Rich Camarillo (1981-87)



— Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) March 19, 2019

The 29-year-old also was one of the Patriots' best players in their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Special teams was an important factor in that game, and Allen helped the Pats control field position throughout the night with three punts inside the 10-yard line.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.