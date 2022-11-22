NFL Rumors: Patriots sign OT Conor McDermott off Jets practice squad

Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle off Jets practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots stole another one from the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Just two days after beating their division rival on a game-winning punt-return touchdown, the Patriots reportedly have signed offensive tackle Connor McDermott off the Jets practice squad. McDermott, originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, played one snap against New England on Sunday.

The Patriots needed to address the offensive tackle position with Marcus Cannon on injured reserve and Isaiah Wynn sustaining a foot injury during the team's Week 11 win. They cleared room for McDermott on the roster by waiving running back J.J. Taylor on Monday.

McDermott could immediately earn snaps with the Patriots if Wynn is forced to miss the upcoming Thanksgiving Night showdown vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder has played in 39 career games with the Jets and Buffalo Bills.