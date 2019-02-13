NFL Rumors: Patriots sign offensive lineman Brian Schwenke to extension originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots apparently liked what they saw from Brian Schwenke in a limited sample size.

The Patriots have signed the reserve offensive lineman to a one-year, $895,000 contract extension, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday.

Schwenke joined New England during 2018 training camp after five seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was released during final roster cuts but re-signed on a one-year, $790,000 deal on September 4.

The 27-year-old appeared in just three games for the Patriots in 2018 -- wins over the Dolphins, Colts and Chiefs in Weeks 4, 5 and 6 -- and was placed on injured reserve November 6 with a foot injury.

Schwenke is the first pending free agent to sign with the Patriots since they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Free agency officially begins March 13.

