NFL rumors: Patriots sign Martez Ivey, waive Cole Croston in latest roster moves

The New England Patriots made a pair of roster transactions involving offensive linemen Tuesday.

The Pats waived offensive tackle Cole Croston, per ESPN's Field Yates. They also signed Martez Ivey, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots have waived OL Cole Croston with a non-football injury designation, per source. He's been on the team's 53-man roster each of the past two seasons. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 30, 2019

To build some depth on their offensive line, the Patriots have signed undrafted free agent guard Martez Ivey (Florida). Ivey is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. More on Ivey: https://t.co/XjuaqenpiP — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 30, 2019

UPDATE (Tuesday, July 30 at 6:17 p.m. ET): The Patriots have made these moves official.

Croston appeared in five games in two seasons with the Patriots. He was put on the PUP list July 21. Croston is the fourth offensive lineman to leave the Patriots in recent weeks. Jared Veldheer, J.J. Dielman and Brian Schwenke all have retired in 2019. Veteran offensive tackles Trent Brown and LaAdrian Waddle left New England in NFL free agency.

Ivey started all 13 games for the Florida Gators and received second team All-SEC honors. Adding depth to the offensive tackle position is a smart move by the Patriots because Isaiah Wynn is still working his back after suffering a torn Achilles last August. He missed his entire rookie season because of that injury.

