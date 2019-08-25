NFL Rumors: Patriots sign linebacker Scooby Wright, running back Robert Martin

In a series of roster moves Sunday after practice, the Patriots signed linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin, according to Mike Reiss. Both were present at practice Sunday. The team also waived Keionta Davis and placed Brandon King on injured reserve.

Wright, who spent the last two seasons as a member of the Cardinals, appeared in 13 games as a seventh round pick of the Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Martin was a member of the Giants after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Rutgers product finished his senior season with 452 yards (4.5 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with eight receptions for 56 yards.

It was a busy day for roster moves on Sunday. After activating Josh Gordon off the NFI list, the Patriots released wide receiver Maurice Harris. They also brought former Washington State running back James Williams in for a workout, but nothing has been reported on his status with New England yet.

