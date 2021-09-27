NFL Rumors: Patriots sign LB Raekwon McMillan to one-year extension

Report: Patriots sign linebacker to contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Raekwon McMillan will have another chance to contribute for the New England Patriots next season.

The 25-year-old linebacker, who tore his ACL during training camp, signed a one-year extension with the team Monday per ESPN's Field Yates.

The Patriots signed LB Raekwon McMillan to a one-year extension through 2022. McMillan tore his ACL during training camp and is out for the year, but this gives him a chance to be back in the fold with the team next season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 27, 2021

McMillan signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this past offseason after spending two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Ohio State product tore his ACL in August, marking the second time in his short career he's suffered the injury.

Last year with the Raiders, McMillan totaled 27 tackles and a forced fumble.