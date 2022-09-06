NFL Rumors: Patriots to sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

Report: Patriots adding former first-round WR to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are intent on bolstering their back-end wide receiver depth, it appears.

The Patriots are signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday.

Treadwell joined the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after a highly successful college career at Ole Miss. He never panned out in Minnesota, however, topping 300 receiving yards just once in his four years with the team.

The 27-year-old recorded just six catches in five games played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 but enjoyed a career season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, catching 33 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown.

New England now has four wideouts on its practice squad, with Treadwell joining Tre Nixon, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and the recently-signed Lynn Bowden Jr.

Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor are the four receivers on the Patriots' active roster entering their Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins in Miami this Sunday.